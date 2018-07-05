PMLN will not boycott elections, rejects rumors to this effect: Amir Muqam

SWAT, Jul 05 (APP):President of PMLN KP Engr. Amir Muqam said that the PMLN will not boycott the upcoming general elections and denounced the rumors to this effect tooth and nail.

Addressing Meet the Press Program of Swat Press Club here Thursday, the PMLN leader said that PMLN would win the general election with thumping majority and would address problems of Swat district in real manner.

PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif will formally start his election campaign for NA-3 constituency from July 13. The success of Shahbaz Sharif, he said would remove sense of deprivation of the people of Swat. Shahbaz Sharif, he said decided to contest from Swat constituency as it would provide an opportunity to Pushtoon belt to elect their Prime Minster.

Therefore the people of Swat should vote for Shahbaz Sharif as it was an opportunity with to address their genuine problems. Shahbaz Sharif would announce special package for the people of Swat on July 13, he added.

We are thankful to JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and MMA KP President Maulana Gulnasib for withdrawing their candidates in favor of Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency.

The PMLN was ready to accept the NAB court verdict in the Avenfield reference against Nawaz Sharif and his family. We are Awami people and will accept the people’s court verdict on July 25, he said, adding we do expect the verdict would in favor of the PMLN.

July 25 will dawn with the success of PMLN across the country he said and added that anti PMLN forces were spreading baseless propaganda against Sharif family. The PMLN completed record project in Swat despite having no mandate in 2013 elections.

He also dispelled the notion that we are withdrawing our candidate Rashad Khan from PK-5 constituency.