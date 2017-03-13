PMLN to form Govt in centre, provinces in 2018 elections; Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, March 13 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam has said that the PMLN would form the next government in the centre and all the provinces with thumping majority due to its people friendly policies and better performance.

The country was attaining laurels in every field at the global level due to best policies of the federal government as the international investors were now ready to invest their capital in Pakistan, he said this while talking to various delegations and media at Malam Jabba in Swat district on Tuesday.

On the occasion scores of people and influential announced joining of the PMLN.

The PMLN government, he said took the country to new heights of development and prosperity and the world community acknowledged this fact tacitly, he added.

He said indiscriminate serving of the people by remaining in their fold was his prime political objective.

Welcoming the new entrants in the party ranks he said, after being disappointed over the poor performance of the PTI government in the province, the people of KP were now looking towards the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the next elections.

Prime Minister’s agenda is to put the country on road to progress and development, he said adding the economic corridor would make the country a modern prosper country.

He directed the officials of the federal government’s department like Wapda, Suigas to address problems of the people instead of creating hurdles for them.

District Nazim Swat Muhammad Ali Shah, District President PMLN Qaimoos Khan, Azmat Ali Khan, Attaullah Khan and others werepresent.

Amir Muqam also offered condolences for the departed soul of father of Mohibullah Khan, uncle of Sher Khan, brother of Tahir Khan and wife of Bakht Rawan in Matta tehsil of Swat district.