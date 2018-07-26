PMLN Nishat Ahmed Khan wins PP-206 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nishat Ahmed Khan won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-206 Khanawal-IV by securing 51,353 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem stood second by getting

47,807 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian candidate Syed Wasiq Sarjees Haider with 6,617 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.05%.