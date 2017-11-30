PMLN looking for another five year term on basis of strong performance

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) is looking for another five-year term of government and during the election campaign next year will seek vote on the basis of its strong performance on many fronts.

Secretary Information PML-N Mushahidullah Khan is confident that PML-N will lead the election results and reason for him was that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had worked with great commitment and resolved the challenges faced by the country in 2013.

According to the party, their government successfully curbed terrorism, improved economy and overcame severe energy shortages,

The major achievement of PML-N government was considerable restoration of peace in the country especially in areas of Karachi, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.

The whole initiative to improve the law and order situation was led by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who along with then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan repeatedly travelled to Karachi to chair meetings on law and order attended by top security officials.

The government showed commitment to deal with terrorism and extremism, unlike the previous governments which failed to resolve the issue.

According to Global Terrorism Index released recently, terror incidents have considerably declined in Pakistan.

Pakistan recorded a decrease in the number of people killed by terrorism with a 12 per cent reduction to 956 deaths. This is the lowest number of deaths since 2006, the report stated

The insurgency in Balochistan has also been contained and the government continued with its efforts and engaged the people for ensuring development activities in the province.

It is a fact that when PMLN formed the government in 2013, the country’s economic situation was bleak and reports of the country’s imminent default were circulating in the media.

The Finance Ministry led by Ishaq Dar for four years, pursued a coordinated economic programme and successfully achieved fiscal stability, a fact which was verified by international financial institutions and rating agencies, which recently declared Pakistan’s economic outlook as stable.

Inflation was on average 12 percent during the years 2008-2013. In this current year inflation is expected to be around 4.3 percent while the volume of Pakistan’s economy has surpassed $300 billion.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, per capita income in Pakistan has increased from $1334 in 2012-13 to $ 1629 in 2016-17.

Four years back, the country was facing worst energy shortages and as per its election manifesto, |PMLN government set itself the task to set up new energy plants.

According to Ministry of Power, in its tenure, the federal government succeeded in adding 10,000 megawatts to the national grid and now the situation is that domestic and industrial consumers are getting electricity for 24 hours this winter.

In addition, financial close have taken place for 15,000 megawatts of electricity generation projects beyond 2017. The government has proposed Rs 401 billion for power sector development including investment of Rs 317 billion to be undertaken by WAPDA for next year. A new programme called Energy for All is being introduced with an initial allocation of Rs 12.5 billion.

The PMLN government had the unique distinction of undertaking 13 motorway projects and the road landscape of the country would be transformed at a cost of Rs 850 billion. In 2013 the length of the motorway in the country was 580 km, and by 2018 it would be extended to 1800 km.

Another milestone for the PMLN government , was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, under which China had so far made an investment of $ 62 billion for construction of infrastructure projects across Pakistan.

CPEC will modernize the Pakistani economy with the help of new transportation networks, energy projects and special economic zones

With all these achievements in its tenure, , PMLN leadership is set to run a strong campaign for the next elections and ask people to vote in the party for another five year term in 2018.