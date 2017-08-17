PMLN Govt’s gigantic projects to bring education revolution in GB: CM

GILGIT Aug 17 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur

Rehman said on Thursday that gigantic projects launched by the PMLN Government upon completion would help bring revolution in education sector in the province.

He said his government has launched scores of projects in education

sector that upon completion would change destiny of people besides increasing literacy ratio in the province.

Addressing central office bearers of Imamia Students Organization here, the Chief Minister said his government was working on war footing basis to establish a medical college in the province to provide quality education facilities to students of GB at their doorsteps.

Engineering classes in Karakuram International University (KIU) has been started for which the Federal Government has allocated Rs700 million, saying the people are very thankful to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team for this generosity.

He said classes In KIU campus at Ghazar district will commence in

September, saying this was old demand of people being fulfilled by the PMLN Government.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman said PMLN was the only party brought special

projects to GB from Punjab by increasing seats in different medical colleges and engineering universities in Punjab province despite not remaining in power in the past.

He said political opponents have failed to increase GB’s seats in

medical colleges and engineering universities in KP and Sindh provinces despite PTI and PPP was in power in these provinces.

Owing to past regimes’ ill policies, he said no significant relief has

been provided to people in education sector and this important sector was deliberately ignored in the past.

However, when his Government took over, special focus was given to

education sector and new reforms were introduced in education department for benefits of masses.

An Endowment Fund has been setup in Education Department under which poor talented students was being provided financial relief enabling them to continue their studies without facing financial hardship.

The Chief Minister said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Federal Government was taking keen interest in development of GB.

Nawaz Sharif has introduced special education policy under which fee of

students getting higher education would be paid by the Federal Government.

He said there was no student in GB who discontinue his higher education due to financial constraints.

The Chief Minister said 1400 laptops have been distributed among

position holders of KIU under PM Laptop Scheme, saying GB Government has also introduced laptop policy to encourage talented and position holders students.

As many as 20 position holders students of different boards have been

decorated with laptop facilities under CM GB laptop scheme.

He said provision of free books, training of teachers and recruitment of

new teachers through NTS has helped increase enrollment of students in the province.

The classes of Baltistan University would be started in Degree College

Skardu and his government was making efforts for establishment of Baltistan University for which a state-of-art building would be constructed.

Construction work on Chomak bridge was successfully underway upon

completion would provide better communication facilities to people, he maintained.

The Chief Minister urged students to take full advantages of the

facilities being offered by the government and utilize their energies for getting education.