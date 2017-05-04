PML(N) Government committed to provide decent living to all: Durrani

KARACHI, May. 4 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government

during its current tenure has issued offer letters to 55,000 of its

employees for procurement of decent residence on ownership basis, said Akram Khan Durrani, federal minister for housing and construction.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said previously the number of

such offer was no more than 23,000 which has been almost doubled by

the present government.

“Federal government does not believe in sloganeering but is

factually committed to the cause of food, clothing and home for all,”

said Akram Khan Durrani.

Elaborating the process of offer letter, he said employees are

required to make a down payment of Rs.200,000 for the property,

available in form of flats and plots.

“They can immediately move in or start construction work ensuring

that remaining cost of property is paid on installment of Rs.10,000

for next 20 years,” said the federal minister for housing and

property.

Durrani said to streamline the concept on sound grounds Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has launched the “Apna Ghar Housing

Scheme”.

“I have been appointed as the Chairman of this scheme with

Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq, Senator Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum and

Secretary to PM, Fawad Hassan as its members,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan Housing Authority has

also expedited the construction work and during past three years and

seven months’ time more than 7000 flats have been built, while another

3000 are in process of completion.

“This again is a record as previously PHA could not construct

more than a total of 3000 flats across the country,” said the

minister.

He said non availability of residence for federal government

employees has turned into a serious problem in the country and to

address this the government has also raised their house rent allowance

by 35%.

“We wanted to increase it by 100%, however, due to unavoidable

circumstances could not do so,” said Durrani.

The minister, a senior member of Jamiat e Ulema e Islam

(JUI-Fazal) also took strong exception to the performance of Pakistan

Tehrik e Insaaf government in KPK.

“Their performance is disappointing,” said federal minister who

previously had also served as the Chief Minister of KPK.

He regretted that present KPK government has not been able to

initiate any mega project in the province while the ruling party and

its Imran Khan were more focused on blame game.