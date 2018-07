ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate Mian Zia ur Rehman has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-30 Mansehra-I by securing 29,468 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PPPP’s candidate Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah stood second by getting 29,214 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Syed Mazhar Ali with 13,935 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.02%.