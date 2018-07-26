PML-N’s Zeeshan Rafiq wins PP-42 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Zeeshan Rafiq has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-42 Sialkot-8 by securing 52,562 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate Chaudary Sadaqat Ali stood second by getting 30,036 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Zia Hai with 17,944 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.87%.