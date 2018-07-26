PML-N’s Shaukat Manzoor wins PP-51 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Shaukat Manzoor Jumma has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-51 Gujranwala-I by securing 59,267 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Muhammad Shabir Akram stood second by getting 27,431 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-i- Amal Pakistan’s Muhammad Mushtaq Butt with 21,079 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.61%.