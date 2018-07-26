PML-N’s Shaukat Lalaika wins PP-238 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Shaukat Ali Lalaika has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-238 Bahawalnagar-II by securing 47,192 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, Nazar Muhammad Urf Ahmed Nadeem candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan, secured second position by getting 39,859 votes while Muhammad Arshad Khan of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan grabbed third position by securing 7,452 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.62%.