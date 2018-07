ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim-League-N candidate Rana Abdul Rauf has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-239 Bahawalnagar-III by securing 42,495 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan,Ehtasham ul Haq Laleka of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stood second by securing 25,658 and independent candidate Muhammad Sohail Khan Zahid grabbed third position with 20,835 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.38%.