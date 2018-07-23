PML-N’s popularity increasing, claims Shehbaz:

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that his party would win the general election on July 25 and form governments both at the Center and the Punjab.

His claim was based on the support and affiliation of the people with the PML-N which they were showing by attending its election meetings, he said talking to a private channel.

He urged the caretaker government to adopt an impartial attitude and ensure holding of transparent elections.

Shehbaz claimed that the popularity of PML-N was increasing while that of its rivals was decreasing. The people would reject all the turncoats on the polling day, he added.

He said he believed in serving the masses and launching of the projects like Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Train proved his claim. On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who once considered Punjab’s Metro Bus Service project as ‘Jangla bus’, himself launched the Peshawar Metro Bus project and gave its project to a blacklisted company at a higher cost, he alleged.

To a question, Shehbaz said he had never taken the statements of Imran Khan serious, as he was allegedly apt at taking U-turns.

He claimed that the PML-N after winning the election would resolve the water issue, construct the Bhasha Dam and complete the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides improving the education system and promoting local industry.

To a query, he claimed that it was not mentioned in the accountability court decision that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in corrupt practices.

As regards the Kashmir issue, Shehbaz said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the issue should be resolved through negotiations.

To a question, the PML-N leader claimed that he had never met Abid Boxer.

To another query, he said he had met Reham Khan once for an interview and he had nothing to do with her book.