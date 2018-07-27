PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi wins NA-15 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Murtaza Javed Abbasi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-15 Abbottabad by securing 95,340 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ali Asghar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stood second by getting 81,845 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Sardar Muhamamd Yaqoob by getting 30,305 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.56%.