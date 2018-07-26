PML-N’s Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa wins NA-168 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-7 Bahawalnagar-III by securing 124,218 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Fatima Tahir Cheema stood second by getting 74,517 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Nazir Khan with 9,554 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.51%.