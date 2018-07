ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Ibadullah Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-10 Shangla by securing 34,070 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sadeed Ur Rehman of Awami National party stood second by securing 32,665 votes and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Waqar Ahmed Khan grabbed third position with 27,532 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 34.27%.