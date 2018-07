ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate Malik Ghulam Qasim Hanjra has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-268 Muzaffargarh-I by securing 30,432 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Rana Aurangzeb stood second by getting 29,251 votes. The third position was grabbed by another Independent candidate Syed Muhammad Jafar Muzamal with 21,332 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 62.58%.