PML-N’s Babar Hussain Abid wins PP-208 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Babar Hussain Abid has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-208 Khanewal-VI by securing 54,969 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Jamshad Shaukat candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan, secured second position by getting 52,509 votes while Shabbir Ahmed of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan grabbed third position by securing 3,246 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.93%.