PML-N’s appeal against SC’s verdict aims documenting reservations

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) wanted to file a review petition against Nawaz Sharif’s

disqualification in Supreme Court for documentation of their

reservations, former spokesman of Prime Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik

said Saturday.

Talking to a TV channel,he said the party accepted the verdict

against Prime Minister to uphold rule of law. However, the party

wanted to know the reasons of disqualification of the Prime

Minister.

Responding to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister

Shahbaz Sharif has performed excellently in the province.