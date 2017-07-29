PML-N’s appeal against SC’s verdict aims documenting reservations

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) wanted to file a review petition against Nawaz Sharif’s
disqualification in Supreme Court for documentation of their
reservations, former spokesman of Prime Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik
said Saturday.
Talking to a TV channel,he said the party accepted the verdict
against Prime Minister to uphold rule of law. However, the party
wanted to know the reasons of disqualification of the Prime
Minister.
Responding to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister
Shahbaz Sharif has performed excellently in the province.