PML-N working on bigger agenda to introduce reforms: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

Talal Chaudhry Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government was working on bigger agenda to introduce reforms in

the system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had also

led a movement for the restoration of the judiciary.

The minister of state said the PML-N wanted to further

strengthen judiciary and other institutions in the country.

All political parties would be invited in ‘grand dialogue’

called by the government, he said.

He said all institutions were demonstrating maturity however

there was always a room for improvement and the government was

working on it.

Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N had always adopted the way

of law and the constitution.