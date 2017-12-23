PML-N workers to observe Jinnah anniversary with full zeal in AJK: Farooq

MIRPUR(AJK), Dec 23 (APP)::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday

announced to celebrate 25th December with full zeal and zest throughout the State.

In a statement,Faroq Haider directed all district organizations, sub-organizations of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), AJK, including Youth Wing, Muslim Students

Federation Nawaz (MSF-N) and Trade wing of party to celebrate the birth anniversary of

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif besides expressing

solidarity with Christian Community on Christmas Day.

He said that 25th December is a special day in the history of Pakistan as Father

of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had born on this date.

It was the same date when PML leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had born who

followed the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

Farooq Haider directed the party workers and leaders not only to organize

special events of celebrations but also to make sure massive participation of

workers.

Meanwhile, talking on separate meetings with Minister AJK Chaudhary Muhammad

Aziz, Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raja Muhammad Naseer, and MLA Abdur

Rasheed Turabi, he said that recent resolution passed in United Nations General Assembly

on declaring Jerusalem as Capital of Palestine has proved that world cannot be overwhelmed.

‘‘American President Trump should not pursue the policies of hatred to avoid such embarassment’’

he opined.

He said that Pakistan has represented the sentiments of Muslim community in the

United Nations and struggled in the support of the occupied Palestinian state.

Farooq reiterated that the UN has to fulfill its commitments with regard to the

long-standing conflict of the world. ‘‘Kashmir still seeks attention of United Nations to

implement its resolution passed since 1948’’, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed his concerns over the political instability. He

also stated the endeavors for development were taken by the Federal Government in

past 4 years as per vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said, ‘‘the PML-N responded the criticism of opponents with practical measures

instead of slogans by inaugurating many mega project. “The PML-N will regain the victory

in 2018 election by majority of votes,” he added.