PML-N workers elected Nawaz Sharif as party President: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on

Tuesday said the workers and supporters of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) elected Nawaz Sharif as party President.

Workers of political parties were now deciding about their

party President and Chairman, he said talking to a private news

channel.

The minister said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif had leaded his party and the governments with effective

manner in the past.

He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an Iqama

but not on corruption charges. No corruption was proved against

the former prime minister on Panama Papers, he added.

Replying to a question, he said politicians who joined

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) recently were not in line with

the ideology of PTI chief Imran Khan, instead they just want party

ticket for elections.