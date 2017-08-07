PML-N Women Parliamentarians call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): A delegation of PML-N Women

Parliamentarians called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

at PM’s chamber in National Assembly on Monday.

PML-N Women Parliamentarians apprised the Prime Minister

about issues pertaining to their respective constituencies.

The Prime Minister assured facilitation with regards to

development schemes being undertaken in their constituencies

and stated that the government was focusing on gender

mainstreaming in all sectors.