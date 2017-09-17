PML-N retains NA-120 as Begum Kulsoom wins with margin of 14,513 votes: Unofficial results

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Sunday retained NA-120 Lahore constituency as it candidate

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz defeated her main rival Dr Yasmeen Rashid

of the PTI with a margin of 14,513 votes in the by-election

held amid extraordinary security.

According to unofficial results, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

secured 58,326 votes and Dr Yasmeen Rashid 43,813 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Faisal Mir could not

perform well in the constituency which remained a stronghold

of the party till 1985.

Begum Kulsoom won the seat, which fell vacant due to the

disqualification of her husband former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif.

Both Begum Kulsoom and Dr Yasmeen Rashid of Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) could not cast their votes as the former

was in the United Kingdom for her treatment while the latter’s

vote was not registered in the NA-120 constituency.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ziauddin Ansari and Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh,

independent, were the other prominent cnadidates among the total

44 who were in the field.

For the first time in the country, some 100 biometric

voting machines were used on trial basis at 39 polling stations.

There are total 321,786 registered voters in the constituency,

including 179,642 male and 142,144 female. The Election Commission

of Pakistan (ECP) had established 220 polling stations – 103 for

male, 98 for female and 19 combined – with total 573 polling

booths (312 for male and 261 for female).

The polling remained peaceful throughout the day as no major

complaint was lodged by any party.

Police were remained fully alert for a quick response,

reaching a place within five minutes of receiving any complaint.

At least 8,000 policemen including six SPs, 18 DSPs, 46

SHOs, remained on-guard to ensure peaceful voting process and

implement the ECP’s code of conduct.

No one was allowed to move with armed private guards

during the election, whereas zero tolerance policy was adopted

in displaying or carrying of arms, and jubilant firing.