PML-N win general election with majority :Hamza

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Thursday said that his party would win the forthcoming general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its performance.

Talking to private news channel he said the PML-N has been carrying out record development during its five year term.

He said the party would warmly welcome former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport on July 13.

he said that the court in its decision had stated that no corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif.

Hamza Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif was coming to Pakistan with his daughter for the people of the country.

He will not go to Raiwind rather he will go to jail as it was a bold decision taken by former prime minister, Hamza said. Nawaz Sharif lived in the heart of Pakistani people, he added.

To a question he said that section 144 was imposed for PML-N not for other political parties.

PML-N’s narrative about respect to vote was being largely supported by the people, he said adding that his party would win the up-coming general election with thumping majority.

He said that during its five year government, his party had built 19 universities across the county.

The PML-N during its five year term, overcame power load shedding, brought foreign investment and ensured peace and stability in the country, he added.