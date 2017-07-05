ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): PML (N) leaders expressed solidarity
with Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) regarding Panama Case.
Talking to the media gathered outside the Judicial
academy, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said that the PML (N)
leadership will come out victorious in all the courts.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information Mohsin Shah Nawaz
Ranjha said there are no corruption cases against Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, despite this, he added, PM and his family members
are appearing before the JIT for rule of law in the country.
PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz said there is no
contradiction in the statements of the Prime Minister’s family
about their properties and assets.
He said the opponents are distorting the statements for
their vested interests. He said the stance of Hassan Nawaz is the
same as it was in 1999.
Maiza Hameed said there is no allegation against Maryam
Nawaz but she has presented herself before the JIT.
PML-N will come out victorious in Panama case: Leaders
