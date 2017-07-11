PML-N wants transparent accountability without discrimination: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted transparent accountability

without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) report was biased and partial so the PML-N would challenge it.

He said the leadership of PML-N believe in supremacy of law and

constitution as well as in fair accountability and presented itself before

the JIT despite reservations.

The minister said the PML-N had rejected all contents of the JIT

report and our legal team would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question, he said a case was registered against Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and he had been delaying submitting answer

in Election Commission of Pakistan from last three years.