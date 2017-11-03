PML-N wants transparent accountability process:Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was in favour of accountability process but it should be held in a transparent and without any discrimination,

Talking to PTV, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the first prime minister who had presented himself for accountability.

He said Nawaz Sharif had taken every possible step for the development of the country and he had streghtened the country’s economy during his period, adding that international community was acknowledging the PML-N government policies.

He said when the PML-N came into power, the country was facing energy crises but now due to effective steps taken by the government, uninterrupted electricity and gas were being supplied throughout the country

The minister said leveling baseless allegations had caused huge loss while politics of sit-ins had given irreparable economic loss to the country.

He said Imran Khan and some other opponent using slogan of corruption but in fact, they were against Nawaz Sharif.

He said in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama but not on corruption charges.

To a question, he said cutting of forest was the main reason of climate changes in the world especially in Pakistan, adding that as per charter of the United Nations (UN) every country was bound to ensure 12 per cent land consist of forests.

