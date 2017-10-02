PML-N united under Nawaz Sharif leadership: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 2 (APP): PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engr Amir

Muqam has said that PML-N was united under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and would remain our leader in the future political course of the country.

He said PTI’s change was only limited to social media whereas PMLN

was engaged in practical works to serve masses.

Addressing a function arranged to inaugurate gas project at Taktaband

Angrodheri in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam said PML-N has completed record development projects in KP without taking people’s mandate whereas those who were mandated to power in 2013 general elections have not done even 10 percent of our work.

He said Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat and completion of Lowari

Tunnel was gifts of PML-N government for the people of Malakand.

Muqam said people would reject all those forces in upcoming general

elections that remained active to achieve personal gains instead of serving for interest of people.

PML-N was the most popular party of the country with strong roots in

masses and NA 120 election in Lahore has yet again proved its overwhelming popularity in people.

He said KP people would repose full confidence in PML-N in upcoming

general elections as it is the only party that can address people’s problems and put the country on road to progress and development.

Muqam said completion of gas supply to Taktaband Angro Dheri was a gift

of federal government for the area people.

Work on laying of 12-inch gas pipeline to Malakand division costing Rs 3 billion was underway with fast speed that would be completed by end of this year, he said, adding it would help resolve the problem of low gas pressure besides expansion of gas facilities to others areas of Swat.

To address electricity’s overloading and load shedding problem, he said,

work on Chakdara Grid Station costing Rs three billion was underway.

Muqam said Rs4 billion was being spent on repair and renovation of

Chakdara to Fatehpur road whereas Rs six billion were allocated in the ongoing budget for Chakdara-Kalam and Besham-Khwazakhela Expressway and that work on its feasibility studies was in progress. This would help connect Malakand Division with CPEC besides an alternate route for CPEC.

These projects would promote tourism and expedite pace of economic

development in the entire Malakand division especially in Swat, he concluded.

The function was also addressed by district nazim Muhammad Ali , PML-N

Swat President Qamos Khan, General Secretary Umar Farooq and other.