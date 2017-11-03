PML-N united under leadership of Nawaz Sharif:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Musadik Malik Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

There was no rift in the party and the recent meeting in London had given clear message that Nawaz Sharif would continue to lead the (PML-N).

He said those elements who were spreading rumors about cracks in the PML-N would be disappointed.

Musadik Malik said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, despite having reservations, was facing the process of accountability against him and family in respect of the institutions.

He said Sharif family had been expressing objections on formation and conduct of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

as well as on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings.

Other political parties had also expressed reservations on NAB investigation process, he said adding that

right to fair trial was fundamental of every citizen of the country.

He said general election would determine popularity of all political parties as the people of the country would give votes to their favorite party on the basis of performance.

