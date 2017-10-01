PML-N united under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information

and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was most popular leader who ruled hearts of masses and the party was

united under his dynamic leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister

Nawaz Sharif had given many sacrifices to strengthen the party.

He said only politicians were presenting themselves for accountability

in respect of the institutions but dictator humiliated the institutions.

Mohsin Ranjha said three times elected prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif despite having reservations, was part of the investigations and

extending his full cooperation.

Laws were made in the past by dictators to use against

politicians and such laws should be removed from the constitutions

through the Parliament, he added.

He said it was being speculated by our opponents after the Supreme

Court decision on Panama Papers case that the party would be divided but it

remained their wish and the entire party was united.

He said PML-N had won majority of by-elections held during the

Panama Papers case and even after the SC decision.

Victory of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election was evidence of party’s

credibility among people, he added.