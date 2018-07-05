PML-N -UK calls for providing equitable level playing field to all political parties on July 25 elections

LONDON, Jul 05 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)(UK chapter) on Thursday called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and caretaker government for providing equitable level playing field to all contesting political parties, in order to ensure free, fair and impartial general elections in Pakistan on July 25, 2018.

“PML-N wanted to fully participate in the general elections and to ensure free ,fair and transparent elections in Pakistan every contesting political party should be provided level playing field on equitable basis including his party PML-N”,

Mian Masroor Saeed,Senior Vice President PML-N -UK told APP here on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan is one of the best countries in the world and holding of a free, fair and impartial election on July 25 would send a positive signal across the globe and emerge as one of the most attractive destination for investment for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, Masroor Saeed said that PML-N is one of the biggest political parties of Pakistan and it would fully participate in the July 25 election.

Replying to another question, he said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to return Pakistan to actively participate in the election campaign as soon as the health of his seriously ill spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is improved.

He expressed the hope that on the basis of performance and infrastructure and energy development projects including initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), by PML-N in the country during its tenure, the people of Pakistan would once again vote for development and

repose confidence on PML-N and in its leadership on the July 25 elections in Pakistan.