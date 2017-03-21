PML-N to win next elections on basis of performance: Talal

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said his party would win the next general elections on the basis of performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, after coming into power, had taken steps for addressing energy and terrorism issues.

He said all the countries had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for the elimination of terrorism.

He said international organizations and countries reported that Pakistan’s economy was improving with fast pace.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party could not deliver for their people.

He claimed that PML-N would win 2018 elections due to development projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said credit goes to interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan for removing flaws and making SOPs for ECL.

To another question, Talal Chaudhry said many countries were looking towards Pakistan for investment purpose.