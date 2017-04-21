PML-N to win next election on welfare, development projects: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Friday said the people will vote Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), in the next general election on the basis of welfare and development projects.

The PML-N government had come into power through the support

and votes of the people, he talking to a private news channel said.

He said those who will perform and give service to the

people would win the next general election.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party could not deliver well

in Thar and other areas of Sindh.

He said the PML-N government after coming into power

had taken the steps for Thar and invested a huge amount for

healthcare and other projects.

Dr Musadik Malik said a big amount was also be spent on

Port Qasim projects while a green line public transport system

was given by the federal government.