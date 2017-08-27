PML-N to win NA-120 bye-election: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz

said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

would win bye-election of NA-120 and people’s love for

Nawaz Sharif could not be eliminated from their hearts.

Presiding over a meeting held at Model Town to discuss

a strategy regarding NA-120 bye-election here, Maryum said:

“She is not going to London and will run election campaign,and

she will start soon door to door campaign”.

Despite whatever political opponents do, the PML-N

would win bye-election of NA-120 with the grace of

Almighty Allah, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said people would bring Nawaz Sharif back with

their votes.

She said during Nawaz Sharif’s rally a large number of

people outside the shrine of Data Darbar had said that the

decision was not acceptable, adding that Nawaz Sharif

is “Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest).

She asked the party leaders and workers to speed up the

election campaign.

She assured the workers that their problems would be resolved.

During the meeting, workers raised slogans in the favour

of the PML-N leadership.