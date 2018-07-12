PML-N to win more seats in election 2018 as compared to 2013: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal Thursday claimed his party would win more seats in the general election 2018 as compared to 2013.

The PML-N would get votes on the basis of performance and prudent policies executed in the last government, he said talking to PTV.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed, ”I would be victorious in National Assembly seat-78 with thumping majority.”

He said District hospital Narowal was providing modern and free treatment to the patients. There was dire need to make more improvement in the education sector, he added.