PML-N to win general elections with majority: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, June 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence,
Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the masses
would again bring the PML-N to power by giving it heavy
mandate during the general elections 2018.
He said this while addressing party workers the last night.
MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation
Ch Tauheed Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir were also
present.
The minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
would succeed in the court of the people during the 2018
general elections. He added the people would reject negative
politics as well.
He said the incumbent government was fulfilling all promises
made by the PML-N during the last elections and the country
was now moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity.
The minister said workers were precious asset of the PML-N
and the government was protecting their rights.
