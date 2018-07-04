PML-N to win general election: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, July 4 (APP)::Former foreign minister and PML-N backed candidate for NA-73, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday expressed
his hope the PML-N would win general election.
Addressing the party workers at UC Imam Shaib, he said the people
of Pakistan know who could beneficial for them. He said that respect
of vote should be restored and the people would cast vote in favour
of PML-N during forthcoming elections.
He said that it was a time when the respect of vote should be
restored in the country.
Criticizing PTI Chief Imran Khan, he said that Imran filed a
suite against him in a court but did not produce any evidence.
He said that PTI could do nothing except leveling tall claims
and elections would decide their future.
He said the people of Sialkot gave votes to him during five
previous elections and now they would also give vote to the PML-N.
He said that despite of hurdles, PML-N would win forthcoming
general elections with heavy margin.