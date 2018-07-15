PML-N to win general election 2018: Maryam Aurangzeb

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP):Former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League PML-N would win general election on its performance on July 25, 2018.

“PML-N united under leadership of Nawaz Sharif, ” she said while talking to mediamen at flower market Banni Chowk.

Maryam Aurangzeb informed that she would pay a visit to Adiala Jail on Monday and would present bouquet to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

She urged Election Commission to remove the reservations of the political parties and ensure free, fair and transparent general elections. She said that level playing field should be provided to all political parties including PML-N.

She said that hurdles were created to stop peaceful rally of PML-N depite Lahore High Court orders innocent PML-N workers and supporters were arrested.

She said that cases were registered against PML-N leadership under terrorism act.

She condemned Mastung blast terming it coward act of terrorism and expressed solidarity with Bilour family as they scarified for the country,” she added.