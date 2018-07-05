PML-N to win election on performance basis: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, July 5 (APP)::PML-N leader and candidate for NA-102 Talal Badar Chaudhry said the PML-N would win the general election on the basis of its excellent performance.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, he said the PML-N had completed record development projects during

its tenure and now this party will contest the elections on the basis of its performance.

He said the PML-N had become a symbol of development and people would also vote and support this party on July 25 to

materialise the dream of national progress and prosperity.

He said the PML-N government not only eliminated terrorism but also overcome load shedding.

The PML-N had also credit to initiate China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project which will not only change

destiny of the nation but also make Pakistan an economic power of the region, he added.

Responding to a question, Talal said Nawaz Sharif would come back Pakistan as he wanted to listen to the judgment

of his case in his presence.

Responding to another question, Talal Chaudhry said that according to report of three surveys, the PML-N was

still ahead of all other political parties and it will win the general elections with a thumping majority.

He said that there was no option with the PML-N to boycott the election rather this party will continue its

struggle for democracy.

On this occasion, leaders of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadis Pakistan Dr Tariq Abbas Chaudhary and Maulana Yousuf Anwar also

announced to support PML-N in NA-102 and PP-99.