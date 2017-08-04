SARGODHA, Aug 04 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Zulfiqar
Ali Bhatti has said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
will be warmly welcomed at Salam Interchange on Sunday, August 6.
In a statement here on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Muslim
League-N workers and supporters were ready to hold a great reception
for their leader. He said Nawaz Sharif is the leader of whole nation
and soon he would stage a comeback in the politics.
Bhatti said that the PML-N led government would complete its
constitutional term and conspiracies of the opponents would never
succeed.
PML-N to welcome Nawaz Sharif at Salam Interchange: MNA
