PML-N to welcome Nawaz Sharif at Salam Interchange: MNA

SARGODHA, Aug 04 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Zulfiqar

Ali Bhatti has said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

will be warmly welcomed at Salam Interchange on Sunday, August 6.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Muslim

League-N workers and supporters were ready to hold a great reception

for their leader. He said Nawaz Sharif is the leader of whole nation

and soon he would stage a comeback in the politics.

Bhatti said that the PML-N led government would complete its

constitutional term and conspiracies of the opponents would never

succeed.