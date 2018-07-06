PML-N to take political advantage from NAB’s decision: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N ) would take political advantage and sympathies of people from the verdict of National Accountability Court about Avenfield case against Nawaz Sharif and his children.

They still had options of appeal to get relief from High and Supreme courts, he said talking to a private news channel.

Asif Ali Zardari claimed that PPP was the major political party of the country having deep roots across the country, adding PPP would get more seats in Punjab as compared to 2013 elections.

Replying to a question, he said no political party was ready to sit with PTI and it could not take two third majority in upcoming general election.

The former president said all the policies of the PML-N’s last government failed miserably and Ishaq Dar always damaged the national economy.

He said he was seeing a coalition government after July 25 general election. Worst democracy was much better than the best dictatorship, he added.

He claimed that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country because he had taken political asylum in England.

To a question, Zardari said PPP had supported PML-N’s government during sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in 2014 for the sake of democracy, he said.

The PML-N government had not given respect to the Parliament during its last tenure, he said.

He said national institutions were strengthened during PPP’s previous government and it had always worked for the betterment of the country.

He said it was a reality that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had vote bank that would shift to Maryam Nawaz not to Shehbaz Sharif.

Zardari said Imran Khan had already shut all the doors by announcing that he would not make coalition with PPP to form the government.

Regarding possibility of delay in general election, Asif Zardari said there was no room in the Constitution to delay the general election.

“All the political parties should take steps to strengthen Election Commission of Pakistan”, he added.

He said Manzoor Wattoo had nothing to do with PPP now as he was contesting election as an independent candidate.

To another question, he said he had no desire to become president of Pakistan again.

When asked whether he had any contacts with PML-N, he replied he did not meet Nawaz Sharif after 2015.

The former president said coalition government was possible but issue of leading the coalition would arise. He said after general election 2018, he was not foreseeing political stability in the country. “Democracy can only be strengthened by empowering parliament,” he added.

He conveyed to the party workers and voters that democracy was a precious thing therefore they should respect it.

He said he transferred powers to the Parliament through 18th constitutional amendment without any pressure.