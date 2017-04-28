PML-N to take legal action against Imran Khan: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Member National Assembly of
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Friday said
the government would take legal action against Imran Khan
regarding the alleged offer of Rs 10 billion.
Talking to a private TV channel, he said PML-N opponents
were doing politics of allegations but the government had
focused on developmental projects across the country.
He said holding public gathering was the right of every
political party and PML-N government had no fear in this regard.
Talal said PML-N had always respected the decisions of courts and Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) was formulated on the directives of the Supreme Court not as per desire of the PML-N government.
The MNA said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan
Peoples Party (PPP) were failed to deliver to the masses in their
respective areas where they were enjoying the power, adding
both the parties had disappointed their voters.
He said everyone was well aware of the performance of
previous government of PPP and corruption cases registered against
the government and ministers.