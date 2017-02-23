PML-N to respect court’s decision in Panama Leaks case: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
would respect whatever decision would be given by the Supreme Court
in the Panama Leaks’ case.
Talking to media outside the Supreme Court premises, he said
the court’s decision was about to come and all the parties in the
case should get ready to accept it.
“You may have your own reservations and feelings but you have
to respect the court’s decision. We don’t know what decision the
court is going to give, but we’ll respect it,” he said.
The minister said that the Panama Leaks case was political in
nature and the petitioners instead of pleading it in the court; had
been fighting it in media and people.
“I reiterate that if they were serious with the case, they
would have hired the services of country’s top lawyers like us. But
unfortunately they did not do that and have been trying to confuse
the masses and constantly trying to pressurize the court.” he added.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran
Khan’s track record showed that he was used to pressurize
institutions to get decisions in his favour. “He (Imran) has been
pressurizing and trying to besiege National Accountability Bureau
(NAB), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), courts and Parliament
to obtain decisions in his favour,” he added.
Saad Rafique said that his affiliation with Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was consisted
of around three decades, but at no point during this period he saw
them taking a decision against the law or merit. He said he had been
serving as Minister for Railways for the last four years but the
Prime Minister never intervened in his work adding, “That is why we
are delivering in an efficient way.”
He said he believed dialogue was the best way to sort out
issues stating that the PTI chief introduced an abusive language in
politics, which was not its culture before. “Imran’s entry in
politics brought with it allegations and lies. This has put very bad
affects on a large segment of our youth,” he said.
He said that it were the masses, who decide about the future
of political leaders. “People never leave their leaders if they
(leaders) care for them and work for them.
“PML-N has been facing challenges in the past but people never
left it and have been electing it time and again,” he added.
The minister said that some internal and external elements did
not want to see a strong and stable Pakistan that was why they were
hatching conspiracies against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “A
popular leader does not suit to these elements; that is why they are
against the Prime Minister.
He said both Benazir Bhutto and her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
were popular leaders and therefore conspiracies were made against
them. Similarly; conspiracies are being hatched against Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif. This time these (conspiracies) are being done
in the form of Imran Khan.
