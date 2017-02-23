PML-N to respect court’s decision in Panama Leaks case: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

would respect whatever decision would be given by the Supreme Court

in the Panama Leaks’ case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court premises, he said

the court’s decision was about to come and all the parties in the

case should get ready to accept it.

“You may have your own reservations and feelings but you have

to respect the court’s decision. We don’t know what decision the

court is going to give, but we’ll respect it,” he said.

The minister said that the Panama Leaks case was political in

nature and the petitioners instead of pleading it in the court; had

been fighting it in media and people.

“I reiterate that if they were serious with the case, they

would have hired the services of country’s top lawyers like us. But

unfortunately they did not do that and have been trying to confuse

the masses and constantly trying to pressurize the court.” he added.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran

Khan’s track record showed that he was used to pressurize

institutions to get decisions in his favour. “He (Imran) has been

pressurizing and trying to besiege National Accountability Bureau

(NAB), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), courts and Parliament

to obtain decisions in his favour,” he added.

Saad Rafique said that his affiliation with Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was consisted

of around three decades, but at no point during this period he saw

them taking a decision against the law or merit. He said he had been

serving as Minister for Railways for the last four years but the

Prime Minister never intervened in his work adding, “That is why we

are delivering in an efficient way.”

He said he believed dialogue was the best way to sort out

issues stating that the PTI chief introduced an abusive language in

politics, which was not its culture before. “Imran’s entry in

politics brought with it allegations and lies. This has put very bad

affects on a large segment of our youth,” he said.

He said that it were the masses, who decide about the future

of political leaders. “People never leave their leaders if they

(leaders) care for them and work for them.

“PML-N has been facing challenges in the past but people never

left it and have been electing it time and again,” he added.

The minister said that some internal and external elements did

not want to see a strong and stable Pakistan that was why they were

hatching conspiracies against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “A

popular leader does not suit to these elements; that is why they are

against the Prime Minister.

He said both Benazir Bhutto and her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

were popular leaders and therefore conspiracies were made against

them. Similarly; conspiracies are being hatched against Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif. This time these (conspiracies) are being done

in the form of Imran Khan.