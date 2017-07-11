PML-N to postmortem JIT report before SC: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
leader Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the PML-N would carry out postmortem
of the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report and expose it before
the Supreme Court.
Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, he
said, “The JIT’s 256-page report has 265 mistakes. We will conduct
its point-by-point postmortem before the Supreme Court and highlight
its deficiencies.”
“We believe institutions can give justice and we will
get justice from the Supreme Court,” he remarked.
He said the PML-N believed in the supremacy of law and
respected the Supreme Court and all other national institutions.
Talal said it was welcoming that the Supreme Court had
issued contempt of court notice to a TV channel and the
statements of PML-N leadership and other parties would
be examined too.
He said whether it was also not contempt of court
when Pakistan Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid
Ahmed said: “Either funeral of the PML-N or the JIT will be
held,” and Imran Khan said: “The JIT members are servants of
Nawaz Sharif.”
He said the PML-N would not allow vested interests to
incite confrontation among the institutions.
He said Pakistan People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan had
said that the JIT was following a script.
“We are glad that the statements of all leaders and
content of different programmes on news channels will be
examined during the contempt of court hearing,” he added.
He said the people of Pakistan had given a mandate to
Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister and resigning from
the office would be an insult of that mandate.
“When the JIT of 200 million people will ask the prime
minister to step down, he will take no time to leave.”
He said before the submission of JIT report, the PML-N
expressed reservations on it and the objections were
conveyed to the apex court.
Talal said father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Imran Khan was removed from his job on charges of
corruption and Imran Khan constructed his luxury home
from that money earned through corruption.
He said Imran Khan should tell what he meant when
he talked of “the finger of the umpire”. The people of
Pakistan were the “umpire” for the Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz, he added.
