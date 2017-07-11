PML-N to postmortem JIT report before SC: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the PML-N would carry out postmortem

of the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report and expose it before

the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, he

said, “The JIT’s 256-page report has 265 mistakes. We will conduct

its point-by-point postmortem before the Supreme Court and highlight

its deficiencies.”

“We believe institutions can give justice and we will

get justice from the Supreme Court,” he remarked.

He said the PML-N believed in the supremacy of law and

respected the Supreme Court and all other national institutions.

Talal said it was welcoming that the Supreme Court had

issued contempt of court notice to a TV channel and the

statements of PML-N leadership and other parties would

be examined too.

He said whether it was also not contempt of court

when Pakistan Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid

Ahmed said: “Either funeral of the PML-N or the JIT will be

held,” and Imran Khan said: “The JIT members are servants of

Nawaz Sharif.”

He said the PML-N would not allow vested interests to

incite confrontation among the institutions.

He said Pakistan People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan had

said that the JIT was following a script.

“We are glad that the statements of all leaders and

content of different programmes on news channels will be

examined during the contempt of court hearing,” he added.

He said the people of Pakistan had given a mandate to

Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister and resigning from

the office would be an insult of that mandate.

“When the JIT of 200 million people will ask the prime

minister to step down, he will take no time to leave.”

He said before the submission of JIT report, the PML-N

expressed reservations on it and the objections were

conveyed to the apex court.

Talal said father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Imran Khan was removed from his job on charges of

corruption and Imran Khan constructed his luxury home

from that money earned through corruption.

He said Imran Khan should tell what he meant when

he talked of “the finger of the umpire”. The people of

Pakistan were the “umpire” for the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz, he added.