PML-N to play role of opposition in assembly effectively: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, July 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N central leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N will play an effective role as the opposition party in the parliament in larger national interest, adding that it will remain part of the democratic process as well.

He was talking to the party workers after winning the July 25, 2018 general election. He defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ibrarul Haq.

He said that it was a democratic and moral right of the PML-N to form government in Punjab, as people have given it mandate to form government in Punjab. He said that everyone including the PTI must respect and honour the public mandate and let the PML-N form the provincial government.

He said that everyone must follow the democratic norms, values and traditions in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the PML-N would never allow any sort of horse trading in Punjab.