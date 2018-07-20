PML-N to make KP look like Punjab claims Shehbaz

PESHAWAR, July 20 (APP):PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Friday claimed if his party was voted to power, he would make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) look like Punjab in terms of development and prosperity.

He criticised PTI’s five year government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and claimed that corruption was committed in rapid bus and billion tree tsunami projects, and in other sectors, which were being probed by National Accountability Bureau and Peshawar High Court.

He said he was happy to see hospitality of the Swat people and hoped that people would exercise their right to vote in favour of PML-N.

He alleged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people had voted for PTI in the name of change and its leadership promised to provide power, yet it generated no electricity in the province.

He said Imran Khan claimed that PTI generated 72 megawatt of electricity during the last five years, but it could not get even an 80 megawatt power plant repaired, which was installed by the previous government.

On the contrary, he said the PML-N government added 11,000 MW of cheap electricity to national grid and ensured revival of industries and power supply to schools and hospitals.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to people of Malakand for endorsing trust in his leadership and promised that if given a chance to serve them, he would first initiate development projects in Malakand division, especially in NA-3, Swat-11.

He pledged that he would establish Danish School like projects, colleges, universities and hospitals in Swat, Mingora and Malakand on priority.

Referring to Peshawar Rapid Bus Project, he alleged the project was a corruption evidence against PTI government, adding that Peshawar High Court had already taken notice of the cost escalation of the project.

He claimed that 27 km long Lahore Metro Bus was constructed at a cost of Rs 30 billion while 26 km long Peshawar bus project was being constructed at a cost of over Rs 68 billion against the initial cost of Rs 40 billion.

He alleged the court mentioned in its decision that the project contract was awarded to an already blacklisted company. He questioned where were the billion trees planted by the PTI government had gone.

He claimed the PTI government took Rs 350 billion foreign loans and questioned where the provincial government had spent that money.

PML-N president said wherever he went whether it was Karachi, Quetta, or Peshawar, he had pledged to make those cities like Lahore.

He said PTI had turned the city of flowers, Peshawar, into ruins during the last five years.