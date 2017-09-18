PML-N to get votes on performance in 2018 general election: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (Retd),

Abdul Qadir Baloch on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), will get votes on performance in 2018 general election.

The PML-N government after coming into power in 2013 general

election had made efforts for resolving the problems of electricity

and gas besides, launching China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects,

he said while talking to PTV.

The PML-N was working on increasing employment and export and,

addressing the issues of people, ” he added.

To a question regarding campaign in the bye-elections, he said

that Maryam Nawaz had launched a successful campaign and the

people had given votes to PML-N candidate.