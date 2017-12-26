LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,
on Tuesday said the PML-N would attain a historic success in the next general elections.
“We will constitute such a tenacious social media force by which opponents’ plans will
go to the drain,” he added.
Addressing a mammoth social media convention at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat,
he said the PML-N agenda was to develop Pakistan and they were making all-out efforts to
materialise it.
He said that everybody was well aware of the four years performance of the PML-N
governmnet and the people would elect the party again in Election 2018.
PML-N stalwart Maryam Nawaz also addressed the
convention.
PML-N to form tenacious social media force to foil opponents’ designs
LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,