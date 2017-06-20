PML-N to exercise legal course to get rights; Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): PML-N Member of the National

Assembly Talal Chaudhary Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) would exercise every legal option to get

its due rights.

Talking to newsmen here after the announcement of decision

by the apex court on Hussain Nawaz’s application for stopping

video recording of the JIT proceedings, Talal Chaudhary said

the PML-N respected the court decision, however, it would decide

about its further legal course in the light of the rommendations

of its team of legal experts.

He said the constitution did not allow video recording

of proceedings by investigation agencies, which in some countries

was allowed through acts of their parliaments.

“We approached the apex court regarding our reservations

on the JIT, however, we respect the court decision,” he said,

adding that their lawyers would devise a strategy after reviewing

the verdict from different aspects.

Talal Chaudhary said the PML-N’s opponents wanted

confrontation among institutions but their desires would not

be fulfilled because the PML-N had great respect for the

constitution and institutions.

He said the PML-N stood firm on its stance from the

very first day and Hussain Nawaz used his constitutional

right by approaching the Supreme Court over the leakage of

his picture.

He said allegations were levelled against the government

and Sharif family about leakage of Hussain Nawaz’s picture.

He said the JIT, in its reply, informed the apex court

that an inquiry was conducted into the matter and the person

found reponsible had faced disciplinary action. He demanded

that name of the responsible persons should be disclosed.

Talal Chaudhry said unfortunately some persons, who had

remained involved in ridiculing the courts in the past, were

trying to portray themselves as court spokespersons. They

were the people, who, during the Musharraf regime, had demanded

court action through submitting an application.

He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

leaders had not accepted the court verdict declaring them

proclaimed offenders. They should first surrender themselves

to the state institutions and then talk of the supremacy of law.

“The inquiry is questionable where the complainant is a

proclaimed offender and the witness an NRO beneficiary,” he added.