PML-N to emerge victorious in 2018 election: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam Thursday said that policies adopted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have put the country on a new course of prosperity and development.

Addressing the media persons at Nowshera he said that we have overcome the menace of militancy and efforts are underway to end the energy crisis in the country.

He said that people are fed up with the political maneuvers of Imran Khan who is destracting masses for his personal interest. He said that party who raised the slogan of change has failed to address the genuine problems of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that not a single case of corruption has been surfaced on any of the project initiated by PML-N which is a clear proof of our sincerity and dedication. He said that PML-N would emerge victorious in 2018 election owing to its performance and record development work.